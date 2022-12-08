The Town of Gardiner is searching for candidates for the following career opportunities: acting Town clerk, building inspector/code enforcement officer. These are full-time positions with competitive salaries and full benefits. The acting Town clerk’s position must be held by a resident of the Town of Gardiner. The Town also has vacancies on the Zoning Board of Appeals and Parks and Recreation Committee.

If interested, send an e-mail with your résumé to supervisor Marybeth Majestic at supervisor.tog@gmail.com or call (845) 255-9675, extension 101.