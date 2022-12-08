The Vanaver Caravan, in collaboration with Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, will usher in the holiday season with Into the Light on Saturday, December 10 at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Rosendale Theatre. This family-friendly performance wraps up all the magic of Arm-of-the-Sea Theater’s giant puppets into the celebratory vision of the Vanaver Caravan’s world dance repertoire. Into the Light raises our spirits and appreciation of cultural traditions.

Into the Light first premiered in 2005, and has since become a beacon of holiday hope and cheer in the Hudson Valley. Conceived by Patrick Wadden, Livia Vanaver, Miranda Way (née ten Broeke) and Isabel Cottingham, the fairytale-like story follows a young girl as she seeks to find joy and hope in the face of the waning winter light. Lucia journeys from her village into the cold, haunted forests of the Winter Star. In her darkest moment, she is helped by a kind old Bear, who guides Lucia around the world to see how people everywhere keep the light of hope alive in the winter season.

The performance celebrates many of the world’s traditions, bringing light, joy and beauty into the darkest time of the year. Into the Light honors such holidays as Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, Yule, the Winter Solstice, Sankta Lucia (Sweden) and Diwali (India) through dance and music.

Tickets cost $15 (+$2.72 Eventbrite fee) for general admission and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/into-the-light-tickets-458951354857. For additional information, call (845) 658-8989 or e-mail carrie@rosendaletheatre.org.