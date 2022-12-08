In its third annual holiday collaboration with the internationally known recording artist and longtime Woodstock resident Eric Redd, Family of Woodstock (FoW) presents a Soul Train-themed holiday dance party and warm winter clothing drive in the stylish and warm confines of Colony in Woodstock on December 10. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Also on the bill are the Hudson Valley’s premier rockabilly and roots export Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones and the gospel-influenced dance artist and deejay disciple collaborator Dawn Tallman.

Like so many other traditions and community-focused events, this series was suspended during the height of the pandemic years. Ironically, the COVID crisis and subsequent economic and social volatility have only exacerbated the community issues and needs that these events are designed to address and alleviate.

On December 10, Redd pays tribute to Don Cornelius’ legacy of bringing African American music and dance to a wider audience and, in so doing, immeasurably enlivening and improving American popular culture. Billed as “the music, dance and style of a generation,” A Soul Train Christmas highlights Redd’s dynamic presence and outsize talent as well as his direct and personal connection to the source.

Attendees are encouraged to donate new and gently used warm winter clothing. “We really want people to think about what they would like to have for themselves,” said Cooper. “It’s always a good idea to use that as a marker for what you choose to donate; it shows respect for all of us, no matter where we find ourselves in life. It’s a good reminder to be generous and to be thoughtful.”

Colony is located at 22 Rock City Road in Woodstock. Ticket prices are $20 to $25. For tickets, visit www.colonywoodstock.com. For additional information about Family of Woodstock, visit www.familyofwoodstockinc.org.