The Olive Free Library will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fair is the capstone of the Library’s programming year, featuring a robust gathering of local makers, a variety of raffle prizes and dozens of homemade cookies for sale.

Local artisans and craftspeople will be set up in the Library’s Community Room and lower floor to offer unique handmade goods ranging from embellished denim and holiday ornaments to hand-knit and hand-crocheted scarves and original artwork and more. All proceeds from the Craft Fair, including cookie sales and raffle tickets, benefit the Olive Free Library’s ability to provide programs and resources to the community it serves.

For more information, call (845) 657-2482, e-mail programs@olivefreelibrary.org or visit olivefreelibrary.org.