Jazz legend Jack DeJohnette celebrates his 80th year with the finale of a three-concert series at 8 p.m. Thursday, December 15 at UPAC, 601 Broadway, Kingston, in which he’ll perform with five-time Grammy Award winner (including 2022 Album Of The Year, We Are) Jon Batiste, singer, keyboardist and former bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and bassist Matthew Garrison, co-founder of ShapeShifter + and one of the most critically acclaimed electric bassists of our time, who has played with Herbie Hancock, Mahavishnu, John Scofield and Whitney Houston.

Drummer and 2012 NEA Jazz Master Jack DeJohnette is celebrated for his work with Miles Davis Bitches Brew Band, Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Bobby McFerrin, Bill Evans, and as a band leader and composer.

Opening the show will be comic (and Jack DeJohnette’s cousin) Roy Wood, Jr, a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Tickets for the December 15 concert at UPAC are $60/$80/$100/$120, and are available at Bardavon and UPAC box offices, open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; by calling Bardavon 845-473-5288, UPAC 845-339-6088 or by email at boxoffice@bardavon.org. To purchase tickets online 24 hours a day go to http://www.ticketmaster.com (fees will apply).