Using grant funding, New Paltz officials are poised to significantly improve a composting program that is already a standout in this region. Equipment is being purchased that is intended both to speed up the composting process, and to reduce the involvement of all the other life forms that enjoy participating including insects, birds, mammals and plants.

Part of a longstanding zero-waste initiative in the town, the composting program is designed to prevent organic matter from ending up in landfills. All living matter breaks down over time, because it’s food for some other being, but landfills largely block that natural process from happening at all. With as much of a third of what humans throw away being leftover food, composting is seen as important for moving away from the 1950s lifestyle that has resulted in a wide variety of environmental problems.

In nature, the way life decomposes can be a bit smelly and messy to behold, but the promise of injecting science into composting is that it removes all that nature in the interest of transforming what humans don’t want into a substance that is necessary for building soil and sustaining more life. The technology being purchased includes air pumps designed to allow only microorganisms to work on decomposition, and to speed up how quickly they do it.

New Paltz residents are allowed to drop off food and yard waste for composting, and once it’s been transformed into the “black gold” that gardeners prize it can be purchased for the low price of $30 a cubic yard, which is roughly half a ton of the stuff. Town employees will even deliver it locally, for another $150.