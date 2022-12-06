The Historical Society of Woodstock (HSW) will hold its annual Holiday Market Fair on December 10 & 11 at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HSW’s exhibition space will be transformed into a Holiday Fair reminiscent of earlier times including the work of local artists, potters, weavers, jewelry makers — all on sale. Also on sale: homemade jams, maple syrup and baked goods. Our local vendors from last year will be returning with some new additions. As always, hot cider will be available for all, and holiday greens will be HSW’s gift to you.

Visitors will also find holiday gift cards, ornaments and wreaths. Its bookshop has the best array of local authors and local history On Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m., local historians Janine Fallon-Mower and Richard Heppner will join the Market Fair to sign copies of their books including Legendary Locals of Woodstock, One Marine’s Story and Woodstock’s Infamous Murder Trial – Early Racial Injustice in Upstate New York.