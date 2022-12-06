Roarin’ 20’s Casino Night. Featuring live music, member performances, drinks by suggested donation and light refreshments. Your admission ticket will transform into “funny money” to play roulette, black jack, or craps at full-size tables managed by professional croupiers. And what will you do with all the funny money you win? Take part in a fierce auction of artwork of course! All pieces will be donated by fellow ASK Members. The highest funny money offer wins! Roarin’ 20s attire is encouraged but not mandatory.

When: Saturday, December 10, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: 97 Broadway, Kingston

More info and to buy tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/59a15fe2-2c44-4722-8a74-909682bb5e32

— Susan’s pick

Holiday Party Celebrating the Horses of 13 Hands. Bring along a gift (donation) for a specific horse to put in their stocking, or one for the entire herd. Stop by for cocoa, cider and cookies and enjoy some festive music. Bring the family. Whether you celebrate, Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanza or no holiday, it’s the perfect time of year to share some joy with the rescued animals here. All of them are recuperating from abuse or abandonment and can use your kindness. Admission is free and your donations to your favorite horses are appreciated.

When: Saturday, December 10, noon – 4 p.m.

Where: 13 Hands Equine Rescue, 50 Tuscan Way, Clinton Corners

More Info: www.13handsequine.org or call (914) 325-4941

— Pam’s pick

Historic Holiday Market Fair. The Historical Society of Woodstock (HSW) will hold its annual Holiday Market Fair. HSW’s exhibition space will be transformed into a Holiday Fair reminiscent of earlier times including the work of local artists, potters, weavers, jewelry makers — all on sale. Also on sale: homemade jams, maple syrup and baked goods. Local vendors from last year will be returning with some new additions. Also, hot cider will be available for all, and holiday greens will be HSW’s gift to you. Visitors will also find holiday gift cards, ornaments and wreaths. Its bookshop has the best array of local authors and local history. On Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m., local historians Janine Fallon-Mower and Richard Heppner will join the Market Fair to sign copies of their books including Legendary Locals of Woodstock, One Marine’s Story and Woodstock’s Infamous Murder Trial – Early Racial Injustice in Upstate New York.

When: Saturday & Sunday, December 10 & 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Historical Society of Woodstock, 20 Comeau Drive, Woodstock

More info: www.historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org

— Genia’s pick

Annual Winter Faire by Mountain Laurel Waldorf School. Holiday Cheer, crafters, great food, outdoor fun, puppetry, live music and more. The festivals and fairs play an important part in the education of the students at the school and also serve as a wonderful gesture of welcome and outreach to the greater community for which families serve as enthusiastic ambassadors. In this spirit, the Winter Faire Festival Committee prepares the annual Gift Making Faire and with the joyful participation of the parents of each class.

When: Sunday, December 11, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Mountain Laurel Waldorf School, 16 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz

More info: https://mountainlaurel.org/events/

— Pam’s pick

Annual Meeting to feature Seek North Kombucha. Join the Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County for the 2022 Annual Meeting featuring a special presentation and tasting from the creators of Seek North Kombucha. Come find out how CCE played a part in Seek North’s origin story! Also, learn about what was accomplished this year and vote in the election of board members.

When: Tuesday, December 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m. RSVP by December 9.

Where: CCE Office in Kingston Plaza, Kingston

To RSVP: email cap295@cornell.edu or call 845-340-3990

— Geddy’s pick

The Classics. A power trio that plays all of your favorite funk, soul and reggae jams.

When: Friday, December 9, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Pearl Moon, 52 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

More info: https://pearlmoonwoodstock.com/events/

— Lynn’s pick

Light up Highland’s hamlet. A fun and bright holiday event for the whole family. Bringing to life the Highland community with pictures with Santa, yummy treats, warmup with hot chocolate, make reindeer food to put out Christmas Eve for Santa’s furry friends.

When: Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m.

Where: Vineyard Avenue, Highland.

More info: https://facebook.com/events/s/light-up-the-hamlet/522089049446527/

— Angela’s pick

Holiday Pet Adoption Event. UCSPCA and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for a holiday adoption extravaganza. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet, with adoption fees of $50 for cats and $150 for dogs.

When: From December 9-11. All weekend long!

Where: UC SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston

More info: www.ucspca.org or email Gina Carbonari, rcarbonari@ucspca.org in advance for interviews

— Elizabeth’s pick

Carols with the Cows. Serenade the cows while sipping cocoa at this exclusive holiday event!

Join us for a cozy afternoon of carols, cocoa and cows! We’ve re-written some classic holiday songs for a festive celebration of the season and our beloved rescued cows.

You’ll get to visit with our rescued animals and then warm up with a delicious cocoa, cider, cookies and snacks — all vegan of course!

When: Saturday, December 10 & 17, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Where: Catskill Animal Sanctuary, 316 Old Stage Road, Saugerties

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carols-with-the-cows-tickets-446051721707?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

— Diane’s pick

Holiday Hoopla. Parade and winter carnival in New Paltz. A fun, family-oriented event designed to bring good cheer, come together in community and provide valuable information and support to community members who may be experiencing different life challenges.

This year’s parade will include several floats, Clydesdale horses, music, a “Candy Cane Crew,” Santa and his polar bear buddy and more! Live music by Jim Decker Band, DJ Jay Smooth, karaoke, youth performances by New Paltz High School and middle school, games and activities, food available for purchase from a sampling of Hudson Valley food trucks and businesses.

When: Saturday, December 10, noon to 3 p.m. (rain/snow date: December 11)

Where: Starting at the middle school at noon and heading to Hasbrouck Park for the rest of Carnival New Paltz.

More info: https://www.townofnewpaltz.org

–Terence’s pick