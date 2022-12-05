The Snowflake Festival returned on Friday, December 2, in uptown Kingston and set an exciting stage to welcome Santa with a wide range of free activities for visitors of all ages. The dazzling entertainment included a band on stilts, a comedian juggler, a flame eater, ice sculptures, holiday carolers, youth group fiddlers, campfire s’mores, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. The festival also included numerous open houses at businesses, decked out for the holidays and offering complimentary treats.