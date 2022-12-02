Kingston High School has announced that three students have been selected for National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-Eastern Honors Ensembles. Congratulations to: Christopher Lakaj, band; MJ (Molly Joy) Murphy, mixed chorus; and Sylvan Gareshe, treble chorus.

NAfME All-Eastern Honors Ensembles gather the best choral and band students of New York, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Rhode Island, as well as students studying on military bases in Europe.

The bar for All-Eastern selection is, unsurprisingly, high. All students must have already achieved a perfect score of 100 on their state’s school music association solo auditions and been selected for their respective All-State Ensemble. Beyond the perfect score, NAfME considered a student’s “musical resume,” which includes solos, chair positions, organizations they’ve performed with and other highlights of their musical careers, as well as recommendations from their music director and principal or superintendent.

Both choral and band ensembles will perform in the Rochester Riverside Convention Center in April.