On Nov. 30 at 1:30pm, Saugerties police detectives arrested Richard James Harper, 55, on the felony charge of failing to notify authorities of a change in his address. According to police, he had registered his address in the Town of Saugerties, but was found to be living on Neighborhood Road in Lake Katrine without having notified authorities of the move.

Harper ended up in Ulster County Jail without bail after being processed at Saugerties police headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.