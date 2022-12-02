A Holiday Local Art and Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gardiner Library. Support local craftspeople and purchase original gifts for the holidays.

Find colorful pottery, handmade all-natural bath products and soaps, decorated wreaths and sprays, handcrafted bracelets, artisanal clocks, embroidered handbags, all-natural skincare products, hand-felted wool and natural fiber animals and scarves, holiday cards and unique jewelry. Local artists include Denise Aumick, Kat Majestic-Bouchard, Elissa Cimino, Alexa Ginsberg, Leonie Lacouette, Meadow, Michelle Mosher, Annie O’Neill and Michelle Tomasicchio.

The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.