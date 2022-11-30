The Town Board voted unanimously to hire a new building code enforcement officer, taking considerable workload off Francis “Butch” Hoffman, who now must perform those duties as well as run the building department.

William Spencer will begin part-time as Grade 4 municipal code officer December 5 and transition into the position full-time by January 1, 2023.

Spencer, of Kingston, will be responsible for code enforcement, fire inspections and fire permits and zoning issues, Supervisor Bill McKenna said.

Hoffman is now building inspector, code enforcement officer, zoning enforcement officer, wetlands and watercourse enforcement officer and fire inspector.

Hoffman was hired three years ago, initially to help with increased workload from new short-term rental applications and worked under Building Inspector Ellen Casciaro until she retired in April.