Woodstock secured a $100,000 grant from the state Dormitory Authority thanks to help from state Senator Michelle Hinchey to offset the cost of the renovation to the Comeau offices.

It will take four to six months to receive the money, Supervisor Bill McKenna said.

The project is estimated to cost $2.9 million, though $1.9 million of that will come from capital reserve funds. Voters approved a bond November 2021 for the remaining $1 million.

McKenna said excavation work has already begun and the foundation for a new addition will be poured soon.

The renovations, designed by Walker Architecture, will make the offices ADA compliant and accessible by bringing all the public spaces onto the first floor through an addition in the rear of the main building.

The second floor will be used for some office and storage space and heavy file cabinets will be moved into separate file rooms for each department, making things easier to access and taking the tremendous weight off the second floor.

The supervisor’s cottage will get an energy efficiency renovation and the leveling of uneven floors will make it more accessible.

Another grant of $66,000 from American Rescue Plan funds made possible through the help of Ulster County Legislature Majority Leader Jonathan Heppner, D-Woodstock, will go toward placing another well into service.