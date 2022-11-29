SUNY Ulster’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion welcomes Catrina Doxsee, associate director and associate fellow of the Transnational Threats Project, to discuss domestic terrorism this Friday, December 2 at noon in the Quimby Theater in Vanderlyn Hall on the Stone Ridge campus. This event is free and open to the public.

For the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Doxsee analyzes international and domestic terrorism and the irregular activities of countries such as Iran, Russia, and China. In recent years, the United States has seen historically high levels of domestic terrorist activity and a wide range of conspiracy theories and disinformation produced by individuals with violent extremist beliefs. Doxsee will discuss recent trends in domestic extremist violence, the impact of disinformation, how these problems may manifest, and how they can be prevented at a community level.

Registration is required. For information, contact Candice VanDyke, at SUNY Ulster at vandykec@sunyulster.edu. Covid-19 screening for guests will take place during check-in.