On Saturday, November 26, Kingston celebrated Wintertide! at T.R. Gallo Park and along lower Broadway and the West Strand on the waterfront. In conjunction with Shop Small Businesses, stores offered ornament making, hot chocolate, cookies, mulled cider, light refreshments, mini wreath making, yarn spinning demonstration, jewelry making for kids, live music, photos with Santa and more. Savona’s Trattoria offered specialty s’mores pizza, Mariner’s Harbor had complimentary holiday punch and projected silent holiday movies after dark at Brunette. At 5 p.m. there was a tree lighting near Mariner’s Harbor.