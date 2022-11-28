After pulling a driver over for an alleged traffic infraction, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of an unidentified 29-year-old Saugerties male on a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Police say that around 6:40pm on Nov. 26, they stopped a vehicle on Flatbush Road in the Town of Ulster after witnessing a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, police determined the driver was “operating the vehicle with at least 10 separate suspensions to his New York State driving privileges.”

The man — innocent until proven guilty — was released with an appearance ticket for Town of Ulster Court.