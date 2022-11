Santa arrived in Kingston via a Kingston Fire Department truck at Academy Green on Friday, November 25 for a tree-lighting ceremony, photo ops and listening to children ask what they want for Christmas. This almost 50-year tradition has been sponsored by the Kingston Professional Firefighters Association the day after Thanksgiving. This year the Bruderhof provided hot cocoa and cookies and music was by the Maple Ridge Brass Ensemble. The Association gave away gift certificates to local stores.