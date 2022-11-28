If you are a model train enthusiast or have ever rode on a train, the Kingston Model Railroad Club annual train show is for you! The train museum houses a complete “O” scale railroad system in action. There are scale models of steam and diesel locomotives, antique and modern trains with amazing detailed villages and scenery modeled after the Hudson Valley. There are trolleys, a circus train, Thomas the Tank engine and more.

The Club was founded in 1937 and their open house started soon thereafter. Presently they are looking for new members. The museum is located in midtown Kingston behind the YMCA on Susan Street. The show’s last weekend is December 3 and 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults and children 12 and over and $2 for children under 12. For additional information, call 845-334-8233.