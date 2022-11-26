The Snowflake Festival

This year promises to dazzle Kingston’s guests of all ages with an array of holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment, and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horse-drawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.

The festival will have a main stage with live performances. Twenty-four prizes will be awarded to local children who participate in the bike raffle.

The evening’s featured highlight will be the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus on an antique fire truck to light Kingston’s holiday tree at the intersection of Wall and North Front streets. Santa will then settle in on the Senate House grounds to meet with children of all ages.

When: Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 pm.

Where: Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District

For more info: Follow Kingston Snowflake Festival on Facebook and Instagram or go to: www.kuba.network/snowflake

Sinterklaas

Sinterklaas draws on the Hudson Valley’s Dutch heritage, but with some modern-day twists. The day features performances at venues throughout the Village of Rhinebeck: dance, music and theatrics, tightrope walking, fire juggling! Strolling musicians, dancing grumpuses, and a variety of colorful characters wander the streets of the village to delight children with stories and treats.

Astride his white steed, Sinterklaas leads a children’s starlight parade which culminates in the center of town with the Sinterklaas pageant, honoring the children and ending with a stirring wish for peace.

When: Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m., parade begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Village of Rhinebeck

For info: https://sinterklaashudsonvalley.com/

Holiday in Saugerties Village

A DJ playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horse-drawn carriage rides, craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout. Community tree lighting. Parade of lights. And more.

When: Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. Parade begins at 6 p.m.

Where: throughout the Village of Saugerties

For info: https://discoversaugerties.com/

Fortieth annual Holiday Open House

A festive Woodstock evening of holiday shopping and supporting local. Includes a holiday window decorating contest, Mrs. Claus face painting at Houst’s, tree lighting on the village green, live holiday music by the Rock Academy, a bonfire on Rock City Road, refreshments and more throughout the town.

When: Friday, December 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: Hamlet of Woodstock

Get more info at Woodstock Brick and Mortar on Instagram and Facebook

Holiday Hoopla

Parade and winter carnival in New Paltz. A fun, family-oriented event designed to bring good cheer, come together in community, and provide valuable information and support to community members who may be experiencing different life challenges.

This year’s parade will include several floats, Clydesdale horses, music, a “Candy Cane Crew,” Santa and his polar bear buddy, and more! Live music, youth performances by NPHS and NPMS, games and activities, hot chocolate and snacks and much more.

When: Saturday, December 10, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Starting at the middle school at noon and heading to Hasbrouck Park for the rest of Carnival New Paltz.

More info: https://www.townofnewpaltz.org

Light up Highland’s hamlet

A fun and bright holiday event for the whole family. Bringing to life the Highland community with pictures with Santa, yummy treats, warmup with hot chocolate, make reindeer food to put out Christmas Eve for Santa’s furry friends.

When: Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m.

Where: Vineyard Avenue, Highland.

More info: https://facebook.com/events/s/light-up-the-hamlet/522089049446527/

Celebration of Lights holiday village festival

Food trucks, brass bands, dancers, carolers, a tree lighting, Santa Claus and a fireworks finale! A one-of-a-kind pageantry event in downtown Poughkeepsie’s Little Italy.

A Renewable Holiday Village highlights recyclables and renewables in a festive mood of community celebration. Light poles and buildings decorated with lights ornaments recycled materials. Combining old and new, upcycling with craft and traditional forms.

The storefronts and business will display handmade standards, pennants, streamers, banners, illustrating the diverse solutions to climate change in keeping with the customary holiday fare.

When: December 2, 6 p.m. Fireworks at 8:20 p.m.

Where: Dongan Square, Little Italy, Poughkeepsie.

More info: https://www.bardavon.org/show/celebration-of-lights-parade-fireworks-3

Gardiner Tree Lighting & Parade

Celebrating Family, Fun and Friends. Caroling, tree lighting, candy canes. Performances from the New Paltz High School Choir & Take a Leap! Stop by the library before the parade for ornament making.

When: Sunday, December 4, 4:30 (Please come early to line up for the parade.)

Where: Walden Savings Bank, 2356 Route 44/55, Gardiner (start of parade)

More info: https://facebook.com/events/s/gardiner-tree-lighting-and-par/666540685099167/

Wintertide at the Kingston Waterfront

Music, refreshments, photos with Santa. Festive refreshments offered at many businesses throughout the neighborhood. Tree lighting at dusk.

When: Saturday, November 26, 1-5 pm

Where: The Rondout Neighborhood, Kingston

More info https://www.brunettewinebar.com/calendar

Wawarsing Wassail

Vote on your favorite window display. Firetruck parade. Tree lighting directly following the parade. Bring a new unwrapped toy for the Angels Toy Drive.

Where: Liberty square. Parade starts at Berme Road.

When: Saturday, December 3. Parade begins at 5 pm.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Arts—entertainment/The-Wawarsing-Wassail-260700854771745

Winter Wonderland Parade

Floats filled with sparkling lights and decorations. Unique cars & trucks. Hats and mittens will be collected for local school drives.

When: Saturday, December 3 at 5:30 pm

Where: Parade starts at Old 9W to West Stout Street, Town of Esopus

More info: https://www.esopus.com/posts/winter-wonderland-parade

Family of Woodstock Presents: A Soul Train Christmas and Warm Winter Clothing Drive

Featuring Eric Redd with Special guests Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones and Dawn Tallman, “the queen of Gospel energy”. Like so many other traditions and community-focused events, this series was suspended during the height of the pandemic years. Ironically, the Covid crisis and subsequent economic and social volatility have only exacerbated the community issues and needs that these events are designed to address and alleviate. Attendees are encouraged to donate new and gently used warm winter clothing.

When: Saturday, December 10. Doors open at 7 pm. Show starts at 8 pm.

Where: The Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock

More info: www.colonywoodstock.com or https://www.familyofwoodstockinc.org/

39th Annual Reindeer Ramble

Back in person! A 5 k run/walk. Benefits the YMCA Strong Kids Scholarship Fund. Rain, Snow or Shine!

When: Sunday, December 4 11:30 race start. 10:30 day of registration and packet pick up. MUST PRE REGISTER BY 11/10/22 will receive a long sleeve shirt.

Where: YMCA, 507 Broadway, Kingston

Register here: https://ops1.operations.daxko.com/Online/2186/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc?category_ids=TAG15377

Made in Kingston

Now in its tenth year, Made In Kingston is returning as a live event, highlighting the wonderful array of all things handcrafted, fabricated, or manufactured in the City of Kingston, NY. Local arts businesses. In addition to more than four dozen local artists, the evening will feature local food and beverages.

When: Thursday, December 8 from 3 -8pm.

Where: YMCA, 507 Broadway, Kingston

More info: www.madeinkingstonny.com

Christmas Fair at the Reformed Church of New Paltz

The Reformed Church of New Paltz will host its Christmas Fair on Friday, December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 92 Huguenot Street in New Paltz. This socially distanced fundraiser will feature wreaths, topiaries, handmade Christmas ornaments, poinsettias and more inside the Education Building (across the street from the church).

Starting off the festivities on Friday, December 2 will be shopping from 5 to 8 p.m., soup on the stoop and carolers at 6 p.m. and a concert at 7:30 p.m. in the church.

On Saturday, December 3 the merriment continues with Autumn Whimsy, Knit and Nibble, A&M Design (handmade bracelets) and cookie decorating. Santa will be stopping by from 12 to 2 p.m. and Zeus Brewing Company will be providing food/drinks (to purchase) from 12 to 2 p.m. The festivities continue with build-a-pet, baked goods, Rada, handmade ornaments, topiaries and wreaths and a concert in the church at 2 p.m.

For additional information, email RCNPCommunications@gmail.com.

The Wonderland Lights

This family-friendly holiday drive-thru experience helped launch a new family tradition for over 10,000 families in Rhinebeck and surrounding communities. Residents will once again enjoy the festive pageantry as they journey through more than a mile of spectacular lights and holiday wonder. From tunnel displays to towering structures and whimsical designs, this will create a memorable experience for the entire family.

When: November 25 to December 25, 2022* 5:30-9 pm every day

*CLOSED: November 28, 29, 30 & December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14

Where: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6550 Spring Brook Avenue, Rhinebeck

More info: https://www.dutchessfair.com/the-fairgrounds/all-events/the-wonderland-of-lights

HV ArtMarket Makers Market

A community-driven holiday market curated by Local artists Paola Bari and Lorna Thompson is bringing together the best handcrafted goods sourced exclusively from local artisans and merchants. People of all ages can start their holiday shopping, sharing the joy and gratitude of the season with their loved ones. The market will feature about 40 vendors, including artists, makers and gourmet food. If you’re looking for something to do with your Thanksgiving guests, give them a true feeling for the beauty of the area. Visit the grounds and tour the historic Locust Grove, home of Samuel Morse, and shop for gifts by makers and merchants from right here in the Hudson Valley.

When: Friday & Saturday, November 25 & 26, 10-5 pm, Sunday, November 27, 10-4 pm

Where: Locust Grove, 2683 South Road, Poughkeepsie

More info: https://www.lgny.org/

Let’s Spread the Holiday Cheer

The upcoming holidays and various festivities are just around the corner and often we hear that it’s the most wonderful time of the year. But for some people in senior homes, oftentimes, this is the season that can be the most lonely and isolating time. Spread holiday cheer through caroling and delivering gifts received from the Helping Hands holiday fundraiser. Wear your most cheerful holiday outfit… encouraged, but optional. Everyone of all ages are welcome to join!

When: Sunday, December 4, 1-2:30 pm (meet in lobby at 12:50)

Where: Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center, 99 Golden Hill Drive, Kingston

More Info: https://facebook.com/events/s/2022-holiday-caroling-and-gift/3237544689839348/

Mount Academy Christmas Craft & Baked Sale

All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity.

When: Saturday, December 3, 10 am-4 pm.

Where: The Mount Academy, 1001 Broadway, Esopus

https://facebook.com/events/s/mount-academy-christmas-craft-/854391079312742/

UC SPCA Fill the Van

Make the holidays happy for some of your furry friends! Did you know? 99% of the food, toys, and linens that keep the UC SPCA shelter animals’ bellies full, their brains happy, and their beds warm are donated by YOU! You can help by donating much needed items

When: Friday, November 25 from 9am-2pm

Where: Petco, 1175 Ulster Ave, Kingston

More info: https://www.ucspca.org

Glad Tidings: Final Choral Concert

Seasonal favorites and selections from Handel’s Messiah, performed by the combined forces of the SUNY New Paltz choral ensembles, the College-Youth Symphony, and vocal students from the studio of Kent Smith.

When: Tuesday, December 6, 7:30 pm

Where: SUNY New Paltz Studley Theater, New Paltz

More info: www.newpaltz.edu/fpa/music/concert-series/fall-2022-concerts