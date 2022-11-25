Woodstock will hold its 40th annual Holiday Open House on Friday, December 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout the hamlet of Woodstock. Enjoy a festive Woodstock evening of holiday shopping and supporting local merchants.

The event includes a holiday window-decorating contest, Mrs. Claus face-painting at Houst’s, a tree-lighting on the Village Green, live holiday music by the Rock Academy, a bonfire on Rock City Road, refreshments and more throughout the Town. Get more info at Woodstock Brick and Mortar on Instagram and Facebook.