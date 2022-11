A Buy Nothing Day sale will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Paltz Friends Meetinghouse (Quakers), located at 8 North Manheim Boulevard in New Paltz. Shop for gently used, like-new items for your gift-giving needs, free of charge! Say “No” to shopping and “Yes” to recycling and sharing!

The Meetinghouse is accepting donations of new or like-new items. Please contact psalone1@hotmail.com prior to November 26 for arrangements.