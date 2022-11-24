The award-winning chorus Ars Choralis, known for its innovative programming and led by artistic director Barbara Pickhardt, has announced its holiday concert series.

“Welcome Yule: Wondrous Mystery” will be performed on Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m. at the Holy Cross/Santa Cruz Episcopal Church, located at 30 Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston and on Sunday, December 4 at 4 p.m. at the Overlook United Methodist Church at 233 Tinker Street in Woodstock. This program, a continuation of a 25-year tradition, will explore the mysterious musical expression of Christmas with works as diverse as a 12th-century mystery play, Charpentier’s 18th-century Christmas motet and contemporary favorites such as Morten Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium.” Featured soloists will be 11-year-old boy soprano Reece Boyer and soprano Amy Martin. Tickets cost $25 at the door, $20 in advance and $10 for students.

“Forward Together,” a New Year’s Eve free concert presented by Ars Choralis, the City of Kingston and the Old Dutch Church, will be held on Saturday, December 31 at 6 p.m. at the Old Dutch Church at 272 Wall Street in Kingston. In keeping with an Ars Choralis tradition of offering programs on December 31 that have themes of peace, respect for one another and inclusiveness, this year’s concert is based on Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again.” Through words and song, it showcases the challenges that many people have as they weave themselves into the fabric of American society, enriching it with their culture and helping to move us all forward together.

This program is, in part, the finale of the 150th anniversary of the City of Kingston celebration. The concert is free, but there will be a warm clothing drive to benefit Family of Woodstock’s Darmstadt Shelter in Kingston. Please bring new or gently used warm coats, hats, gloves or socks to help the youth and adults temporarily housed by Family of Woodstock keep warm this winter. In addition, donations to Ars Choralis to support this and future programs will be accepted. For additional information, call Barbara Pickhardt at (845) 679-8172 or e-mail bpickhardt@gmail.com.