The female manager of Love Bites Café was brutally attacked by an angry 40-year-old felon on the morning of Nov. 20th, subsequently slashing a co-worker’s hand and fleeing the scene, according to police. He was arrested later that afternoon on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Saugerties Police responded to the café on Partition Street at approximately 9:32am after a 911 call reported a fight in progress. There they say Saugerties resident Jona Knox began a verbal altercation with the manager about money he felt he was owed for previous work. When the manager told him to come back later, Knox “became physically aggressive… spitting in the maanger’s face, then pulling the female manager by her hair while punching her in the face.”

That’s when, police say, a co-worker attempting to intervene in the fight had his hand slashed by the man’s knife. Police say none of the café’s customers tried to intervene during the attack, instead fleeing the store. After spilling blood with his knife, police say Knox fled the scene, taking the weapon with him.

Just six hours later, Saugerties Police officers had located Knox and taken him into custody, along with the knife used in the alleged attack. Knox was charged with assault in the 2nd degree (a felony), menacing in the 2nd degree (two counts), and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree. Because he was a predicate felon, Knox was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail after his arraignment.

Paramedics from Diaz Ambulance Service treated the victims for their injuries.