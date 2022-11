Duzine Elementary School in New Paltz received a fresh coat of nature and awe. Artist and professional Hudson Valley muralist Joe Pimental – whose work can be admired on the walls outside the Student Support Center of the New Paltz Middle School – worked with the young Grade 2 Duziners to saturate the formerly bland walls with nature-based imagery and vibrant colors inspired by the Mill Brook Preserve’s neighboring woodland forest. The result is appropriately titled “Woodland Wonderland.”