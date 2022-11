Once again this year, Family of Woodstock is offering turkey with all the fixin’s for those in the greater Woodstock area who are in need.

There will be no gathering at the community center as in years past, but anyone can arrange to get a meal by calling (845) 679-2485. Pickup will be Thursday, November 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock.