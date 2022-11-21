Kingston High School (KHS) Grade 11 student Kaitlyn Cardis, a member of the KHS Tiger Band, has been selected to play her piccolo in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade as part of The Macy’s Great American Marching Band. To be selected for this honor, students from all over the country submitted auditions showcasing their musical and marching talents.

Cardis will spend this week in New York City practicing for the parade. After her parade performance, Cardis and her family will be guests of Macy’s for a special Thanksgiving dinner for all the participants.