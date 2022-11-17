Perhaps complaining about the lack of choices for internet provider is making a difference in New Paltz. Mayor Tim Rogers reported at the November 9 board meeting in the village that a second potential vendor is making inquiries about offering broadband service here. It may also be that there’s now federal money available for broadband projects.

The newest entrant into the field is called Archtop Fiber, Rogers said.

“It’s very exciting,” said the mayor. “It could be faster, and less of a headache.” Local leaders have found that negotiating franchise agreements for Spectrum is frustrating, and private customers reportedly don’t like the customer service at the company very much, either. Economists might suggest that competition could result in improved service and pricing for all residents.

“We’re in a listening mode,” Rogers said, until any formal action is taken by a potential new franchisee.