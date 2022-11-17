The Family of New Paltz Turkey Trot is a 5K run and walk event, held annually to support Family of New Paltz’s food pantry and crisis services. A full race returns this year on Thanksgiving at 9 a.m. The 2022 race will be held in memory of Sadell Cantor, who was a longtime and beloved volunteer at Family of New Paltz.

Family of New Paltz is a crisis intervention center located in the heart of New Paltz since 1975. It provides a variety of services, including a 24-hour hotline and textline, food pantry, free clothing store, counseling, support groups and multiple shelters for adults, adolescents and victims of domestic violence, as well as restorative justice services.

Register online at www.newpaltzturkeytrot.com or in person at 51 North Chestnut Street in New Paltz, Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For anyone participating locally, shirts will be available from Family of New Paltz: $25 for persons 13 to 64 years, $15 for anyone below the age of 13 and over the age of 64.

Please be sure to follow appropriate CDC guidelines the day of the race. For general questions and/or to make arrangements to pick up tee-shirts, contact Ivan at (845) 255-7957.