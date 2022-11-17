The Snow Moon Festival, planned for February 3-5, got a boost from the Village Board at its November 7 meeting — a $500 donation. The donation followed Trustee Vincent Buono’s’ report that the Kiwanis Club, of which he is a member, had donated $2,500. “We thought it was a nice idea,” he said.

Later in the meeting, Mayor Bill Murphy suggested that the village donates money to local organizations, such as the annual Sawyer Motors car show. In discussing the amount of the donation, trustees compared how much the village donates to other causes and voted to contribute $500, designated by the promoters as the “new moon” level of donation. Categories of donations were given names, from “snow angel,” to “half moon” to “full moon,” Murphy said, with the $500 as “new moon.”

The Saugerties Snow Moon Festival is a three-day event from February 3 to 5 intended to bring light and joy to the community, revenue to the area businesses and assistance to Saugerties food banks, under the February Snow Moon, according to Miriam Adams, one of the volunteer organizers. A Facebook page is up and running and will list events as they evolve.

Lighted floats, costumes, dancers and musicians, along with Arm of the Sea, are planned as part of the Saugerties Snow Moon Festival parade on Saturday, February 4 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to march. A bonfire immediately follows the parade with more revelry expected. Applications and additional details for the parade are due by December 15 and are available at Saugertiessnowmoonfestival.com.

A tentative lineup of events includes a comedy show, outdoor winter bars, a 5K run, arts and crafts, among other festivities. Street revelers will vote for their favorite chili during a competition among the village restaurants. The Esopus Creek Conservancy is planning an easy evening hike, especially appealing to families with lanterns lighting the way.

Volunteers and sponsorships are still needed. Helsmoortel Realty and Insurance, the Kiwanis Club, Saugerties Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Saugerties are early sponsors. The Sawyer Motors Foundation has offered its 503(c) status so all donations to the Snow Moon Festival are tax deductible.

The festival and parade are the brainchild of “fun masters” Sue Sachar, Miriam Adams and Kelly Myers and many others who are volunteering.

Proceeds will benefit Saugerties food pantries. Sponsorship applications are on the website at saugertiessnowmoonfestival.com. For additional information, email is info@saugertiessnowmoon.com.