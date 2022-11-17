A time-payment plan for Village of Saugerties taxes, implemented during the pandemic, is working well, with all of the residents who signed up for it making their regular payments, Treasurer Paula Kerbert reported at the Village Board meeting on Monday, November 7. Two residents have completed all their payments. Aside from that group of about eight individuals, the village is still owed about $47,000, not counting the remaining payments due in the installment plan. “These are people who just haven’t paid their taxes,” Kerbert said and added that the number is less than two percent of the total of $1.8 million total tax collection.

Mayor William Murphy said that before the installment plan was introduced, the village would have 80 to 85 percent of its taxes collected at this point; now it’s 98 percent. “Other communities are doing it now; it’s a great idea,” Murphy said. “It was your idea, I have to give you all the credit,” Kerbert said.