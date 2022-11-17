It’s snowing in the hills today for the second time this week. Belleayre Mountain is opening for the 2022/23 winter season at nine o’clock in the morning, November 18. Very timely.

“The stars have aligned between the weather and our snowmakers and groomers, and we are a go for snow-sliding fun,” wrote the person who does the public relations for the state-owned ski slope. “Our team worked tirelessly around the clock, utilizing our massive amount of snowmaking upgrades we did throughout the summer and fall months, blasting the mountain in white as much as Mother Nature allowed us to get the ski season rolling!”

Belleayre will be starting the season with only expert terrain open. The gondola will be running for upload and download only to the Discovery Lodge base area, which will be open for all amenities except for the rental shop. All weekend long, lift tickets will be available at $68 for adults.

Additional terrain will be opening throughout the weekend as the snowmakers finish up on a couple of the trails. Snowmaking will continue throughout the week as long as temperatures stay where ORDA, the state snowmaking agency, likes them.

Belleayre is closed for operations Monday, November 21 through Thursday, November 24 and reopens on Friday, November 25th for daily operations.

Jobs are still available at Belleayre.