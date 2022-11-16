In the Town of Ulster, a majestic retail building that began as a supermarket and was later converted to an Office Depot will boast a new business come January 2023: Harbor Freight.

With over 1,300 locations, Harbor Freight supplies countless contractors and homeowners with the tools they need to get their jobs done. Judging by the explosive rise in home improvement and maintenance services in the Kingston area, opening this location seems a savvy move by the retail giant. Local building professionals, DIY home improvement types and craftspeople have been buzzing about the planned opening on social media.

The California-based retailer is known for its lower-cost, in-house tool brands which are sourced directly from manufacturers.