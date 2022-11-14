Senior Recreation program instructors pleaded for pay increases as participants packed a Woodstock Town Board budget hearing November 10 to show support — though many walked away disappointed in the offer for a modest raise.

“It’s a labor of love, but appreciation doesn’t pay the bills,” said Inyo Charbonneau, a dance instructor, who like many, hasn’t had a pay raise in 15 years. “We don’t just teach the hour. We plan. I buy music. We are there early. We stay a little late and that’s how it works,” she said.

“It’s wonderful. She does a great job. We all love her. We love the class and we’re all very loyal,” said Sandy Gardner, who has attended Charbonneau’s class for about 20 years. “I know that all the instructors really work hard for the seniors and to give us their best. And you’re saying you haven’t had a raise for 15 years? I mean, who hasn’t had a raise in 15 years? That’s really unbelievable…If we want to keep these great people working for us, we need to pay them what they’re worth.”

The Senior Recreation program requested an $11,500 increase in the town’s 2023 budget, from $42,500 to $54,000, to cover a $15-per-class raise for instructors who have taught for 10 years or more and $10 per class for the others. Town board member Bennet Ratcliff has proposed a $20,500 increase and advocates for a $25-per-class raise for all instructors.

Instructors make between $50 and $75 per class now. Classes offered for seniors and held in the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, include a writing workshop, drama, dance, Yoga, painting, body sculpting, Bridge and more.

Supervisor Bill McKenna had proposed an 8 percent raise for the instructors. He also said the town could eliminate classes with low attendance and use that money to increase the hours for instructors. “Maybe instead of paying one hour for class, we consider it that they work for an hour and a half, which won’t give them an hourly base, but we’d give them more money. And what I’m hearing is they’re already putting that time in,” McKenna said.

He also is amenable to raising the class fee to $2 to cover raises and more hours. The fee is now $1 for Woodstock residents and $2 per class for nonresidents.

The Town Board is scheduled take up the matter at a special meeting Monday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at the town offices, 45 Comeau Drive, and via Zoom.

Some instructors find the supervisor’s proposed raise, which averages $4 per class, insulting. Senior Recreation Committee Chair Edwina Henderson also felt the accounting of hours can be cumbersome and instead the instructors should be paid per class at a higher rate.

Pilates instructor Ruth Beyl concurred that the hour of teaching is not all the instructors do.

“Because we teach seniors, we have to deal with individual people with individual needs. So not only are we teaching the class, but we’re also teaching individuals so that they get the best workout they can get,” Beyl said. “We take care of medical, physical issues that they have, and we have to make arrangements to change what we do. So there’s a lot of individual attention…There’s equipment that I bring — my own equipment — to class, and I just think we need to get a raise for the time we teach and for the time we prep.”

Henderson said some sort of raise is warranted.

“I know there’s a bit of a controversy right now about how much. I support the most that you’re willing to give them. Again, they do not just show up for an hour and never have,” she said. “As a couple of supervisors ago pointed out, our entire budget equals the cost of one town employee when you figure in their benefits, their overtime, all of that, and it’s paying 11 people, it’s involving 300 or so participants.”

“We kind of let this ride because of the pandemic,” Henderson continued. “People were so glad that we were open again, that it just didn’t come up again for a while. But it really is important…I think there’s varying degrees about how they feel about it, but all of them would appreciate some recognition that they’ve been doing this for however long…We have two people that have been here since 1981. They become seniors with us…I really hope you can find some money for this and I don’t think we’re going to let it go unaddressed year after year from now on.”

Dance instructor Adah Frank said Woodstock has a program a lot of other places don’t have and the town is very fortunate to have it.

“We affect a lot of people’s lives. It’s not that we haven’t thought that we’ve needed a raise. For whatever reason, it’s just we haven’t fought for it. And now comes the time where we really have to fight for it because it’s clearly profoundly unfair,” Frank said. “We don’t have medical, we don’t get benefits from it from the money that we make per hour and as other people have said, the hour is not just the hour, we construct the hour very carefully. We don’t want people to get hurt. We’re educated, we’re informed…Yes, we enjoy our work. Thankfully, we have enjoyed work. It benefits the program that we enjoy our work, but we need to get paid properly… We haven’t gotten a raise for 15 years. We need a decent raise to bring it up to par.”

The senior recreation program is on track to collect $7500 from participants, that could partially offset the request for pay increases. Currently those funds are added into the town’s General Fund. In 2021 despite a limited budget and schedule due to the pandemic, the senior recreation program took in $13,000 in donations to keep classes going, often meeting under the pavilion at Andy Lee Field for safety concerns.

Supervisor Bill McKenna’s proposed $9.87 million budget calls for a 3.69 percent tax levy increase, just below the cap. Not included are fire and library districts because they are their own taxing entities with separate governing entities.

Other committees, boards ask for funding

“We hope the town will consider prioritizing a small amount of money in support of working volunteer committees, who currently have no budget. It would be an important statement to hold a place in the budget for committees,” Housing Committee Co-Chair Susan Goldman said. “As to how it will be distributed, that is another conversation. It’s impossible to advocate for our issues, create educational materials that help citizens join our efforts and hold effective outreach events without some funding. Our committees are made up of a cross-section of our residents, and to assume volunteers can fund their own activities becomes an issue of equity and access.”

Tree Committee Chair Michael Veitch sought funding for he group.

“This is my third visit to the Town Board begging for money. I think it’s a really sad statement that all these people are here tonight asking basically you, Bill, to help them out. You’re asking for a $700,000 increase in spending this year,” Veitch said. “And not to be able to find a few thousand dollars for the volunteer committees is really crummy and I want to go on record is saying it’s crummy.”

Planning Board member John LaValle asked the Town Board to reinstate the budget line for the board’s consulting fees and supplies. “The Planning Board are seven volunteers. And that’s it, have been for many years, and little discretionary funds would be appreciated. This past year, rather than go through all the hoops, we had to replace a recorder that we use to record our meetings. That was done by our secretary out of her personal funds,” he said. “This is a ridiculous situation. Reinstate some of the money, legal fees, consultant fees should be reinstated. They were $7500 a mere four years ago. They are now zero, with the excuse being, and I use the word excuse, being that they have simply moved to a different area of the budget, which requires two levels of approval, rather than our chair, a volunteer.”

Disclosure: The reporter, Nick Henderson, is the son of Edwina Henderson, who chairs the Senior Recreation Committee.