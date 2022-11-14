On Friday morning, November 11, a Veterans Day ceremony was held in Kingston at American Legion Post 150. A Parrott gun that was forged at the West Point Foundry and used in the Civil War was unveiled at the ceremony. The refurbished canon, owned by MSGT Joseph S. Forte who died earlier in the year at age 92, was donated by his family which has over a century of service to the Armed Forces. Father James Miller of the Lutheran Church of Northern Dutchess played “Il Silenzio” on trumpet in honor of Forte, who admired the composition.