Did you know that 99% of the food, toys and linens that keep the Ulster County SPCA animals’ bellies full, their brains happy and their beds warm are donated by you? To increase their supplies due to a full shelter, the SPCA held a Fill the Van and Adoption event at PetSmart in Kingston on Saturday, November 12. There were dogs, cats, guinea pigs and even three mice for adoption. If you don’t live in the area or can’t get to the shelter, there are wish lists on Amazon and Chewy. Please visit www.ucspca.org/get-involved/wish-list.