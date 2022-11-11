Local country music singer/songwriter Lisa Dudley will be performing a full set of holiday and gratitude songs on Saturday, November 12 at noon in the Sanctuary of the Old Dutch Church in Kingston as the final presentation of its Fall Concert Series. Her band consists of Barrytown resident Ed Kenny on mandolin, Andy Shapiro from Hurley on lead guitar and a special welcome to Kingston resident Drew Martin Youmand on violin.

Dudley describes her sound as “spirit country”: songs that are socially relevant, positive, heartfelt and often sung with a foot-stomping beat. “I have a passion for holiday music, and I like to write fun songs such as ‘Grandma’s Apron,’ about a holiday gathering and Grandma’s favorite eggnog.” This year, Dudley plans to unwrap a new song called “Christmas at the Old Dutch Church,” written to celebrate “this wonderful congregation, super-positive energy and their great acoustics.” As always, she will finish with her most-requested song, “Angel on My Shoulder,” followed by a rendition of “Silent Night.”

For more information about the Old Dutch Church and its concert series, call (845) 338-6759, e-mail info@olddutchchurch.org or visit www.olddutchchurch.org. The Fall Concert Series schedule for November starts with Ars Choralis on November 2. For more information about Dudley, visit lisadudley.com.