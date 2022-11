The Saugerties Police Department is currently attempting to locate 19-year-old Ashley Frommhold of Saugerties. She was last seen operating a Black BMW X3 four-door sedan with temporary Connecticut license plate 14683. Frommhold may possibly be in the New Paltz area. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Frommhold, or may have seen her vehicle, are asked to please call the Saugerties Police Department at 845-246-9800.