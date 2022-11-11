A concert featuring the Hudson Valley String Quartet along with cellists Susan Seligman, Nanette Koch and Christopher Santos will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Con Brio Concert Series at Christ Church, located at 20 Carroll Street in Poughkeepsie. They will be performing chamber music by Haydn, J. S. Bach, Stevens and Dvorák. Admission to the concert is free, but donations are welcome. For additional information, visit www.christchurchpok.org/summer-serenades-concert-series.

Marka Young, assistant concertmaster of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic (HVP) and violinist of the Hudson Valley String Quartet, stated, “We have organized this concert series to show the importance of the arts in the mid-Hudson region. We live and work here, making our community a better place through the arts.”

Fran Duffy of the HVP Orchestra Committee went on to say, “Our local leaders say arts are key to the financial and emotional health of the Hudson Valley region. The public should be aware that the Bardavon, home to the HVP since 1981, was close to eliminating the orchestra altogether: the only fully professional orchestra in the mid-Hudson region.”

For more information about the performers or the orchestra, visit www.hudsonvalleystringquartet.com and www.hvpmusicians.org.