Unison will hold its biggest fundraiser of the year – “An Evening with Martha Wainwright Featuring Sloan Wainwright – on Saturday, November 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Radio Woodstock Studios in West Hurley. Martha returns to the Hudson Valley for the first time in over five years.

Ticket sales, silent auction bids and sponsorships all go directly to supporting Unison’s newest community endeavor: Unison Arts Academy’s mission to create arts-based learning experiences for all ages in an engaging and accessible way. Only 80 tickets are available. For additional information and to reserve, visit www.unisonarts.org/events/wainwrights.