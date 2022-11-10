A water bill assistance program sponsored by New York State aims to help low-income residents with water bill payments. The Saugerties Town Board voted at its regular meeting on Wednesday, November 2 to authorize Supervisor Fred Costello to sign the Household Water Assistance Program Vendor Agreement, pending an opinion from the town attorney.

“Thank you to our water department and to Mr. Ivino [Town Councilman Michael Ivino],” said Costello. “We made this a priority in securing this program, which we believe will help a number of our families here in Saugerties. A lot of work went into this; this will help some of our disadvantaged residents with paying their water bill.” He noted that New York State funds the program and that more information will be available on the town’s website. He encouraged people who need help with their water bills to apply.

“This is an exciting tool for those who need it,” Ivino said.