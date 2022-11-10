Jekyll & Hyde will be performed on November 11, 13, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and November 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. at Kingston’s Coach House Players theater, located at 12 Augusta Street in Kingston (there is no performance on November 12).

Jekyll and Hyde is a 1990 musical loosely based on the 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, by Robert Louis Stevenson. Originally conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, it features music by Frank Wildhorn, a book by Leslie Bricusse and lyrics by all of them. After a world-premiere run in Houston, Texas, the musical embarked on a national tour of the US prior to its Broadway debut in 1997.

The story centers around Dr. Jekyll, a kind, well-respected and intelligent scientist who meddles with the dark side of science, as he wants to bring out his “second” nature. He does this through transforming himself into Mr. Hyde: his evil alter ego who doesn’t repent or accept responsibility for his evil crimes and ways.

Reservations can be made by calling (845) 331-2476 or online at www.coachhouseplayers.org. Ticket prices are $20, with $18 for seniors 62 and over and $10 for students 18 and under. The theater is handicapped-accessible with assistance. Under the direction of Tom Tierney, Jekyll & Hyde is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International.