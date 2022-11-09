The Saugerties Town Board has approved a mass gathering permit for Oz Farm, located at 280 Malden Turnpike, to host a Land Rover “Destination Defender” Festival from 4 p.m. on Friday, November 11 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 13. The event will feature Defender-centric adventure activities, curated vehicles displays, local vendors, food, camping and glamping opportunities and an awards ceremony to announce the winners of the 2022 Defender Service Awards. The ceremony will take place on the evening of Saturday, November 12 and will feature a dinner, live musical performances, special guests and brand ambassadors.

“This is a significant event taking place at Oz Farm,” Supervisor Fred Costello said. “It’s a large auto maker who is coming to do a promotional event. We should really welcome them, and I think they will enjoy our community. We’re thankful that they did it in compliance with our regulations and worked with the Building Department and the Police Department and the local fire district.”

Oz Farm is a 90-acre horse farm and private event venue. The weekend event is the first time Land Rover has developed an event on the East Coast to celebrate the Defender lifestyle.

“The Land Rover Defender is an iconic vehicle recognized globally for much-loved design and extraordinary capability,” said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “Since its redesign, Defender has created a strong following from a new group of enthusiasts and owners. We’ve created Destination Defender to celebrate the Defender lifestyle with our owners and enthusiasts and honor those who give back through our Defender Service Awards.”

Tickets range from a one-day pass for $50, a weekend pass for $75, to a weekend VIP experience for $500. To register for the day festivities, visit: landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/destination-defender.html.