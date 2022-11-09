The opening of the Material Heritage exhibit at the Harambee Pine Street African Burial Ground in Kingston took place on Saturday evening, November 5. It is a multi-exploration into community storytelling through material, layered processes and collective record inspired by the work of Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village. Over the course of three months, the Pop Up Gallery Group (PUGG) has worked with The Samuel Dorsky Museum, Richard Frumess, DRAW, Eureka! House and public assistants Don Christian and Jake Robbins, exploring the legacy of Ben Wigfall, a local artist, visionary whose life and work as a printmaker, educator and community activist served as a model for bringing people together in a shared creative community. This group exhibition was a culmination of studio visits, workshops and discussions on art as a tool for survival.

The exhibit is on view through November 15 by appointment at 157 Pine Street in Kingston. For additional information, call 845-853-8443 or email info@harambeekingstonny.org.