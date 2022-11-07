According to Saugerties police, a Woodstock resident was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC above .08%, and following too close after he rear-ended another vehicle.

Police say Michael Ellis, 72, was driving westbound on State Route 212 in a 2009 Subaru Outback on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 6:08pm. A 2013 Jeep Wrangler was stopped at a red light in the intersection of Routes 212 and 32. The Subaru driver failed to brake in time to avoid crashing into the back of the Jeep. When processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, officers there determined Ellis’s blood-alcohol content (BAC) to be 0.16%, leading to the aforementioned charges being filed.

Neither party was injured in the crash, and Ellis was issued traffic tickets to appear in court on Nov. 16.