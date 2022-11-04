A powerful reenactment of Sojourner Truth’s Ain’t I a Woman will be performed by the reverend Deborah A. Zuill on November 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Total Tennis on Old King’s Highway in Saugerties.

Rev. Zuill, who is also an actor, is well-known for her reenactments at many venues in the Northeast and also Pennsylvania. She has served as the pastor at the historic Katsbaan Reformed Church in Saugerties for the past two years. She portrays the iconic African American Sojourner Truth, an 18th-century suffragist, abolitionist and human rights activist who was named one of the “100 most significant Americans of all time” by Smithsonian Magazine in 2014. Rev. Zuill has portrayed Sojourner Truth for the past 23 years.

RSVP to Jen Kavanagh at (845) 518-3377 by November 9. Desserts will be provided by the Friends. The event also includes a food drive of non-perishable items, to be donated to the Saugerties Council of Churches. Membership applications will be available at the event. They are also available on the Library’s website.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Saugerties Public Library as part of its annual wine-and-cheese social. Admission costs $12 for the general public and $10 for members.