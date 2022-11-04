The Herbert H. & Sofia P. Reuner Library Writers’ Series event with author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah will take place on Tuesday, November 8 at 1:15 p.m. in the Quimby Theater at SUNY Ulster. Adjei-Brenyah is the New York Times best-selling author of Friday Black (Mariner Books, 2018). His debut novel, Chain-Gang All-Stars, is forthcoming in 2023 with Penguin Random House.

A discussion and interview will be moderated by Dr. Ivan Godfrey, associate professor in the Criminal Justice & Human Services Department. Adjei-Brenyah will read from some of his works and participate in a question-and-answer session with the audience. A book-signing will follow and books will be available for sale.

The SUNY Ulster Herbert H. & Sofia P. Reuner Library Writers’ Series is a special program sponsored by the Ulster Community College Foundation, begun in 1998, that brings renowned writers to campus every fall. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3N3jlNM to register.