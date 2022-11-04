The beauty of the Shawangunk Ridge is capturing the attention of filmmakers and various network television series. The West Trapps parking lot at Mohonk Preserve looks more like a commercial for Sprinter vans and food trucks and catering companies than it does a rugged parking lot for local climbers and hikers. Various climbing routes have been shut down and parking is limited to allow for the popular NBC Drama New Amsterdam to film a show along Undercliff Carriage Road. The main staging area for the film trucks and trailers is located directly across from the Mountain Brauhaus at the corner of Route 44/55 and Route 299 beneath the Ridge.

Yesterday, November 3 the widely popular alpinist, climber, adventurer and National Geographic photographer, Jimmy Chin, posted two shots on Instagram of rock climbers scaling the conglomerate cliffs. He captioned it, “It’s tough to beat autumn in the Gunks” and “Getting the shot,” where it shows Chin himself dangling off a rope trying to get the best angle for a climbing action shot.

Chin has produced several films, but won the Oscar for his documentary Free Solo, which followed climber Alex Honnold’s audacious ascent of the 3,000 foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without any ropes, harnesses, equipment or support.

Last month, Netflix set up camp on Butterville Road in New Paltz working on the last season of Manifest, which is slated to premiere today, November 4.