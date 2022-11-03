The Woodstock Day School (WDS) honored its longtime head librarian Robin Shepley-Shornstein last week at a ceremony during its annual Harvest Fest. WDS renamed its library Robin’s Library to honor Shepley-Shornstein, who served at the school for a quarter-of-a-century prior to this school year.

Shepley-Shornstein started the Library and fostered its growth to a cornerstone of the school with 18,000 books. Remarks delivered by Adrian Hood, director of admissions and dean of students, and other current and former colleagues praised the beloved educator for her service, leadership and the support given to all who came across her path, including students, employees and parents.

Shepley-Shornstein closed the professional chapter of her life at the school to spend more time with her family. She will continue to consult with the new head librarian on a part-time basis.