The New Paltz Rural Cemetery will be sponsoring its annual Reverence Day (also known as the Day of the Dead) on Sunday, November 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cemetery.

Three years ago, New Paltz mayor Tim Rogers proclaimed this day – the first Sunday in November – an official holiday. There will be music, flowers and decorations used to adorn the sites of your beloved family and friends and/or to take home to create a place for those who are buried elsewhere. All are invited.

Throughout the Hispanic world and within many other countries worldwide, “The Day of the Dead” is celebrated. On this day, people of various cultures gather at the sites of their loved ones and remember them. In Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Ireland. people bring flowers to the sites. In Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, Austria, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland, families and friends light candles.

In the Philippines, the holiday has a family reunion atmosphere. The day is a national holiday for them, and they spend the day together at the sites of their loved ones. In Korea, families and friends trim plants, clean the area and offer food and drink. Mexican-style “Day of the Dead” observances occur in Australia, Fiji, Indonesia, New Zealand and in many cities in the US. Annual events in Texas, Arizona, Los Angeles, California and Boston are sponsored for families and friends to spend time together and remember.

Visit the New Paltz Rural Cemetery on November 6 to share memories, listen to music and bring flowers to sites of family members and acquaintances. The cemetery is located at 81 Plains Road in New Paltz.